, the popular anime and manga series that's known more for the stylish poses its protagonist strikes than its quirky plot and characters is set to receive a live-action film adaptation from TOHO and WB Japan later this year. The manga creator Hirohiko Araki recently appeared on TV to discuss his series and the forthcoming film adaptation, which admittedly has the author a little nervous. Here's why. "However, the first look at the project seems to have made Araki a little more optimistic that a quality adaptation is being produced. "The first footage for the project was just released last week, although the Stands were not physically depicted. Given past anime adaptation's lackluster cgi, fans (and it seems Arkai as well) are probably worried that the Stands may look as bad as the Titans in the live-action Attack on Titan movie or the Roaches in the live-action Terra Formars movie With a release date of August 4, the live-action JoJo's Bizarre Adventure movie should be releasing a glimpse of the cgi Stands in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to AnimeMojo for your first look!