KISHUKU GAKKO NO JULIET Adds Two New Voice Actors To Its Cast

The release date of the action comedy series Boarding School Juliet is almost here. Thanks to the anime's official website, we now have two new names joining the cast. Here are more details!

The Kishuku Gakkō no Juliet website revealed a few days ago that Sumire Uesaka (Mari Inuyashiki in Inuyashiki) joins the dubbing cast to play the role of Anne Sieber, second-year prefect of the "White Cats" bedroom, located in the Principality of West. It is also confirmed that Takanori Hoshino (Kugaha in Noragami Aragoto) will give voice to Journey Rex, sophomore and prefect the bedroom "White cats".



The animated series of Kishuku Gakkō no Juliet will premiere in October and will be aired on Japanese television through the anime block of Animeism of MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS. Amazon Prime Video will exclusively offer this anime outside of Japan.

Seiki Takuno, director of Yamada-kun to 7-nin no Majo and Koi to Uso, directs this

Linden Films

animated project, while Takao Yoshioka (Your lie in April) is responsible for writing the script of the anime. Yufuki Morimoto is credited as author of the character designs and Yukihiro Saito of the artistic direction. Yota Tsuruoka is in charge of sound direction and Masaru Yokoyama of musical composition.

Yousuke Kaneda writes and illustrates this romantic comedy since 2015 in the Weekly Shônen Magazine of Kodansha, although it initially started as a one-shot published in the Monthly Shônen Magazine. To date, the work has 7 compilation volumes in Japan. Kaneda is also the author of Seiten Koukou Idol Bu!, a romantic 4-volume shônen published in the Magazine Special of the same publisher.