LeSean Thomas' CANNON BUSTERS To Receve A Full Series Order From Netflix

LeSean Thomas is on fire! Just a few weeks after his Crunchyroll produced Children of Ether OVA was finally produced, Netflix announced that their producing a full 12-episode season for another of Thomas' long-gestating projects, Cannon Busters. Below, you can check out a trailer for the KickStarter Campaign, which saw a film/pilot released last month.



Also joining Netflix and Thomas are Manga Entertainment, Nada Holdings and Studio Satelight (Log Horizon, Fairy Tail, SukaSuka). Thomas will direct and serve as execute producer while co-writing the scripts with Natasha Allegri, Anne Toole and Nilah Magruder.



While initially getting his start as a comic book artist, Thomas is perhaps best known for serving as a co-director for season 1 and 2 of The Boondocks and as the supervising director for season 1 and 2 of Black Dynamite.



Netflix did not provide a release date for when the first season of Cannon Busters would air. Earlier today, the streaming giant also announced plans for a cg Saint Seiya remake.







The Official Trailer to the newest and wackiest adventure this side of Gearbolt! Cannon Busters: The Animated Series Pilot



Explore the fantastic land of Gearbolt as we follow a motley crew of travelers on an unforgettable journey to reunite 2 best friends. S.A.M. is a high-end, friendship robot, determined to reunite with her best friend Kelby, the missing heir to her Kingdom under siege. Casey Turnbuckle is an out-dated, spunky greasy-monkey repair robot, looking for an upgrade. Philly the Kid is a wanted, immortal fugitive just looking for a chance to shake them. Along for the ride is the greatest swordsman never known and a suped up, Cadillac Eldorado that transforms into a sentient, giant robot. On their own, they're a lost cause. Together, they're the hippest world travelers this side of 2D animation!



A dangerous journey is best measured in friends, not miles!