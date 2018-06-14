Level-5 Has Delayed The INAZUMA ELEVEN: ARES NO TENBIN Game Until Fall

Level 5 has announced they will be delaying its Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin game for the Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android from Summer to Fall in order to improve the game.

Level 5 announced on Thursday that it is delaying its Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin game in order to improve the game's quality.



The game's accompanying anime series premiered on April 6 with a one-hour special.



In the story of both the anime and the game, protagonist Asuto Inamori's soccer club is disbanded after the school's soccer field is destroyed. He and friends go to Tokyo to attend Raimon-chuu (Raimon Junior High) to play soccer. The story is set after the first Inazuma Eleven anime and game. However, the show takes place in a parallel world from all other Inazuma Eleven soccer role-playing games (apart from the first), because the story has taken a different course.





Shogakukan will run three new manga simultaneously for the Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin franchise on three different platforms: the Coro Coro Comics magazine, the Sunday Webry website, and the Manga ONE app. Each manga will focus on different characters.

Follow @memoacebo