Madhouse Is Officially Returning For Season 3 Of OVERLORD Anime
The 13th volume of the Overlord light novel series has recently hit, and inside it revealed the news for fans that Madhouse will indeed be returning for a third season of the Overlord anime adaptation of the novels. It has also confirmed that the third season will premiere in July. The new season will also add cast members Takahiro Sakurai as Gilkunif and Takaya Hashi as Fulder. Funimation will also offer a simuldub for the third season.
The 13th volume of the Overlord light novel series revealed the news that Madhouse will be returning for the third season of the Overlord anime adaptation.
Here is a quick look at the cover for the 13th volume of the light novels that announced the news:
Earlier this year the second season of the series premiered in January and ended on April 3. Crunchyroll streamed the second series as it aired, and Funimation is streaming an English dub.
What are your thoughts on the news? Are you excited for a third season of Overlord anime?! Sound off with your thoughts on the news in the usual place down below!
