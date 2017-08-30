MARVEL'S THE DEFENDERS Has A Small BLEACH Easter Egg In It
Though Marvel Studios may not have meant to do so, they may have just canonized Bleach in the MCU, or they gave it a small nod at the very least. The Defenders started streaming earlier this month on Netflix, and the long-awaited show has a sly nod to the anime hidden away in one episode.
Thanks to a Reddit user we have found a small easter egg that is a nod to the popular anime series Bleach in an episode of Marvel's The Defenders!
In The Defenders a feared and well known MCU villain is brought back by The Hand. Elektra is brought back from the dead and made to work for the Hand’s leader, Alexandra. The show’s third episode contains a scene where the older woman takes Elektra to a room filled with various weapons. Thanks to sharp-eyed Reddit user Hardwiredmagic, we have a screenshot of the Easter egg below.
The shot shows Renji Aburai’s iconic Zanpakuto shelved behind Elektra as she sorts through her master’s swords, causing Bleach fans yo do a double-take when they spotted the familiar weapon.
Zabimaru chilling in Netflix The Defenders from bleach
If you are not familiar with Bleach, the sword spotted in The Defenders belongs to Renji Abarai. Renji is the wielder of the spiked sword known as Zabimaru. The character, who belongs to the Soul Society’s 6th Division, is a fighter that all Bleach fans recognize. The hero acts as one of the show’s recurring leads, and has a love-hate friendship with the show’s protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki.
Sadly, the nod probably does not mean that Bleach and the Soul Society are somehow tied to the MCU. Due to the anime’s large popularity, it prompted hundreds of replica swords to be made, and it just so happens that The Defenders most likely brought one of them in unknowingly as a set prop.
Here's a small clip for the first season of Bleach on Blu-ray/DVD for your viewing pleasure! Are you a fan of the Bleach series? Is it as good as they say it is? Who is your favorite character in the series? Let us know in the comments below!
Bleach Synopsis:
For as long as he can remember, Ichigo Kurosaki has been able to see ghosts. But when he meets Rukia, a Soul Reaper from the Soul Society who battles evil spirits known as Hollows, he finds his life is changed forever. Now, with a newfound wealth of spiritual energy, Ichigo discovers his true calling: to protect the living and the dead from evil. And when he vows to defend Rukia from the ruthless justice of the Soul Society, he and his friends must cross over and do battle in the spirit world.
