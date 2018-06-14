MASTER OF RAGNAROK & BLESSER OF EINHERJAR Previews Its Opening Song In New Video

Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar's Anime is almost here, Hobby Japan is giving more and more details as time passes. Here is a new look at the anime's opening theme song by Aya Uchida.

Hobby Japan streamed a new promotional video for the television anime adaptation of Seiichi Takayama and Yukisan's The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar (Hyakuren no Haō to Seiyaku no Valkyria) light novel series. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Bright way" by Aya Uchida.





The anime will premiere on July 7. Crunchyroll will stream the series, as it is a Crunchyroll co-production title.

Aoi Yūki will play the character Albertina, while Ayana Taketatsu will play Christina. Yurie Funato was originally cast to play Linnea, but she left her agency and could no longer voice the character. The staff then cast Kanon Takao.





J-Novel Club licensed the novels and is publishing them digitally. The publisher describes the story:

Some urban legends are best left untested! Yuuto Suoh gets more than he bargained for when he joins his childhood friend Mitsuki Shimoya in testing out an urban legend. When he uses his phone to take a picture of himself with the local shrine's divine mirror, he is whisked off into another world – one heavily steeped in the lore of the old Norse myths. Using his knowledge gained from school and from his solar-powered smartphone, he has the chance to bring the Wolf Clan, the same people who cared for him, to prominence, all while earning the adoration of a group of magic-wielding warrior maidens known as the Einherjar.

Kōsuke Kobayashi (Idol Time PriPara, Alice or Alice) is directing the anime at EMT Squared. Natsuko Takahashi (ATASHIn'CHI, Romeo × Juliet, Love Tyrant) is in charge of the series scripts. Mariko Ito (Log Horizon, ViVid Strike!, Love Tyrant) is adapting the character designs for animation, and is also credited as chief animation director alongside Miyako Yatsu (Say, "I Love You"., Flowers of Evil, DIVE!!).

Petit milady will perform the ending theme song "Sekaijū ga Koi o Suru Yoru."