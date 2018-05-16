Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

MOB PSYCHO 100 Reveals New Teaser Website In A Clever Way!

MOB PSYCHO 100 Reveals New Teaser Website In A Clever Way!

With Mob Psycho 100 season 2 on the way, we have gotten a new teaser site to check out! Hit the jump for all of the fun details as to ow the site was revealed!

marvelfreek94 | 5/16/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: www.otakumode.com
Mob Psycho 100 will be releasing its second season quite soon. But more importantly its main character, Mob, recently celebrated his birthday on May 12th! While celebrating, we all got to share in the excitement and spectacle with a special gift. The gift could be found on the shows official twitter. On said twitter the new teaser site for the series was released! You can check out the tweet and link below! The site itself has all the fun and humor the series is known for while also showcasing the new season logo and some new artwork of the series. 

Excited for season 2? Share your thoughts below and until the premier make sure to check the site out! Until then, HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOB! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...