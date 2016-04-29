Music From YURiKA And Yuiko Ōhara Anchors These New LITTLE WITCH ACADEMIA Promos
The first video below previews new footage along with the series' OP, "Shiny Ray", which is performed by YURiKA. The second video contains a snippet of the show's ED, "Hoshi wo Tadoreba" (If You Follow the Stars), sung by Yuiko Ōhara.
The official Little Witch Academia Twitter account has released a new promo for the first full season for the fan favorite OVA. The energetic OP "Shiny Ray", from YURiKA is also featured.
After two very successful OVA's Studio Trigger's Little Witch Academia will premiere in Japan on January 8th. It has been licensed by Netflix, which means episodes won't be available to watch (legally) in the US until the first season is complete given the Netflix model of uploading TV shows one season at a time.
Yoh Yoshinari is returning from the two previously released OVAs to direct the series, with Michiru Shimada supervising the script and Shuhei Handa on character design.
Akko Kagariis an ordinary girl who joins the renowned witch academy for witch girls, Luna Nova Academy. When she was younger, she went to Magical Festa, a magic show hosted by a witch named Shiny Chariot. Akko was so mesmerized and inspired by Shiny Chariot's performance that she dreamed to someday be a "cool" witch like her. This young and impressionable Akko takes Shiny Chariot's words as her own motto: "Never forget, a believing heart is your magic.“ As part of a class, Akko and her classmates go into a labyrinth under the Tower of Luna Nova. There, a sealed ancient dragon was unleashed by one of her classmates. Akko tries to stop the dragon, but…
