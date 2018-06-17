MY HERO ACADEMIA: Check Out All Might's Most Powerful Smash

Channeling the last of his One For All power into his arm, All Might delivers a mighty "United States of Smash" on All For One. It was epic.
Not only was the final attack well animated, it had alot of emotional weight behind it as well. All Might had to essentially stand one more time as the symbol of peace and overcome All For One not just for himself but for everyone watching the fight.
The fact that All For One reveals that Shigaraki is his mentor's grandson further fuels the fire between the two as well. In this one moment, All Might composes himself and remembers why he became a hero in the first place. Not only does this give him the resolve to eventually overwhelm All For One's onslaught, he also reinvigorates his desire to pass on the mantle to the next generation of heroes.
After this, the world won't be the same as All Might declared that it's Midoriya's turn now as he retires his place as symbol in order to truly invest in Midoriya just as his mentor Nana Shimura did for him years before.
My Hero Academia is currently airing in Crunchyroll and FUNimation.
