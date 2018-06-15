MY HERO ACADEMIA IS #4 In U.S. Monthly Bookscan List For May

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 12 has been ranked at #4 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list. MHA has previously ranked as #1 as well, here is the complete list of books.

This month's ten manga volumes:

#5 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1

#6 — RWBY: Official Manga Anthology

#8 — Akira Himekawa's The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess volume 3

#9 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 86

#10 — Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul:re volume 4

#11 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2

#12 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 11

#15 — Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul volume 1

#16 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 3





The BookScan rankings represent sales at Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues.