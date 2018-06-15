MY HERO ACADEMIA IS #4 In U.S. Monthly Bookscan List For May

This month's ten manga volumes:
#5 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
#6 — RWBY: Official Manga Anthology
#8 — Akira Himekawa's The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess volume 3
#9 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 86
#10 — Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul:re volume 4
#11 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 2
#12 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 11
#15 — Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul volume 1
#16 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 3
The BookScan rankings represent sales at Barnes & Noble and other book chains, independent bookshops, and online purchases — but not sales at comic book stores, Walmart.com, and some other venues.
NPD BookScan announced in September it plans to add in sales numbers from comic book stores in partnership with Diamond Comics and indie retailers in the coming year, but hasn't yet revealed a specific date the change will take place.