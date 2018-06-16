MY HERO ACADEMIA: 'One For All' Just Revealed How The Pro Heroes Restrain Villains

When All For One is taken away, fans see the "Maiden," a mysterious box he's being put into. But what exactly is the Maiden?
At the end of Episode 49, All Might stands victorious over All For One after the climactic battle. His final act as the symbol of peace in this world was seeing this fight through to the end, but it truly ends when All For One is in chains. A reporter at the scene details what's happening as the heroes begin their recovery of any victims caught in the crossfire.
When she brings up the villains' ringleader, she notes that the heroes are placing All For One in the "Maiden." This is contraption that's meant to supress All For One's quirks as they transfer him to the prison. But what kind of prison can hold a villain as powerful as All For One?
The iron maiden here is an example of what's to come for the villain. In order to fully suppress his powers and punish him, All For One is heading to a very special prison that will keep him in the same type of restraints seen here.
This "Maiden" is one of the ways in which the heroes can capture the powerful villains as the series has demonstrated many times before that each villain can be deadly in their own way without these types of precautions.
