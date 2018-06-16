MY HERO ACADEMIA: 'One For All' Just Showed Why All Might Is The Number One Hero

The latest episode of the series had All Might's greatest showing to date as he puts his status as Symbol of Peace to the test in the fierce battle with All For One.
After Episode 48, All Might began to weaken as his injury was pushing his body to its limits. All For One then unleashes another attack, which completely reveals All Might's weakened form to the world. Everyone is confused by this, but even as the world began crumbling around him All Might refused to give up.
After clashing with All For One, All Might is able to successfully land a fully power punch despite his weakened form. This punch then gives him enough of a window for a counterattack as All Might delivers a powerful "United States of Smash" to completely defeat All For One. People cheered him on from the sidelines, and he managed to be a symbol one last time as he also proclaims that he won't die until he's taught Midoriya everything he needs to know about One For All.
Defeating All For One, All Might stands fully powered, with his fist raised, as a way of saying "I am here." It just goes to show how big of a figure All Might is in this world that even after everyone sees his weakened body, they still believe in his victory. And in this moment, All Might successfully cements himself as a true symbol of peace and justice that Midoriya will one day need to surpass.
