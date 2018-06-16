MY HERO ACADEMIA: 'One For All' Just Showed Why All Might Is The Number One Hero

One of the core elements of My Hero Academia has always been All Might. He's been a point of idolization by Midoriya and the rest of the world. The latest episode showcases his personality and power.

The latest episode of the series had All Might's greatest showing to date as he puts his status as Symbol of Peace to the test in the fierce battle with All For One.



After Episode 48, All Might began to weaken as his injury was pushing his body to its limits. All For One then unleashes another attack, which completely reveals All Might's weakened form to the world. Everyone is confused by this, but even as the world began crumbling around him All Might refused to give up.



After clashing with All For One, All Might is able to successfully land a fully power punch despite his weakened form. This punch then gives him enough of a window for a counterattack as All Might delivers a powerful "United States of Smash" to completely defeat All For One. People cheered him on from the sidelines, and he managed to be a symbol one last time as he also proclaims that he won't die until he's taught Midoriya everything he needs to know about One For All.