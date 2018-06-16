MY HERO ACADEMIA: 'One For All' Revealed All Might's Beloved Mentor

The most recent episode of My Hero Academia, “One for All,” was memorable for a number of reasons, it revealed the hero who trained All Might and passed One for All onto him.

“One for All” picks up where the last episode of My Hero Academia left off, with All Might and All for One duking it out and All Might’s power running out. As his power dwindles, All Might thinks back on his mentor and friend.





His mentor was Nana Shimura. Her hero name was not revealed, but she was the seventh wielder of the One for All quirk. We don't know if she had a quirk of her own before inheriting One for All but she saw something special in the quirkless boy Toshinori Yagi and chose him as the next One for All wielder.

A flashback shows Nana discussing Toshinori with Gran Torino. Her exact relationship to Torino is unclear, but they both played some part in making All Might the greatest hero in the world.

In a dangerous moment, All Might remembers Nana telling him that when the moment came when he was ready to give up, he should remember his own origin story and the reason that he became a hero in the first place and find the strength inside to keep going. That’s exactly what All Might does and he manages to defeat All for One one more time before the spark of One for All goes out inside of him for good.

Considering how Nana saw the potential in Toshinori even though he was only a quirkless boy it's no wonder that All Might was able to see the same in Izuku Midoriya.