MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE WILL HAVE A 20-CHARACTER ROSTER

My Hero One’s Justice is bringing together characters from the anime and manga to the series’ first fighting game, a game that currently has a roster of 20 My Hero Academia fighters.

My Hero One’s Justice's character selection screen showed 20 different spots for character icons. This indicated that there would be that many characters playable once the game launches in October, but with several of the spots greyed out since Bandai Namco’s demo didn’t represent every character, there were questions regarding if there’d be more room made for characters once the game launches. While there’s still a possibility of having extra characters later on Bandai Namco confirme that the plan is for the game to release with 20 playable characters.



“Currently we have 20 planned playable characters,” said Bandai Namco associate brand manager Randy Le. “Most of them you’ll recognize from the show if you’re current and up-to-date, so you’ll see some of the characters from the later half of Season 2 to the current season that it’s in right now.”



The news of the character plans lines up exactly with Le’s other statements about how the game ties in with the anime with Le explaining that you’ll see events from the same timeframe in the story mode.



Many of the characters have been revealed through Bandai Namco’s Twitter account in the past with character cards and trailers shared for My Hero One’s Justice, but not all 20 have been revealed yet. All for One, for example was shown at the end of the trailer at the top, a teaser that fueled speculation about if you can play as him from the get-go, if you had to beat the game’s story mode first, or if you could even play as him at all. Bandai Namco said that we’d have to stay tuned to the publisher’s social media channel for more information.