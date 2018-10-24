A Live-Action MY HERO ACADEMIA Film Is Being Developed By Legendary Pictures

Legendary Pictures has just announced that they will be producing a live-action adaption of the incredibly popular manga series, My Hero Academia. Hit the jump for more details on the project.

The incredibly popular manga franchise, My Hero Academia, is about to step into the live-action realm, as Legendary Pictures has announced that they are set to adapt the Kōhei Horikoshi creation.



According to the official announcement, Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter will oversee the project on behalf of Legendary, while Ryosuke Yoritomi will represent Shueisha, the publisher of the beloved manga.



While this will be the property's first live-action foray, there is currently a successful

anime series based on the manga, which has already aired three seasons to great success. Also,

an animated film titled My Hero Academia: Two Heroes was recently released.



My Hero Academia is set in a world where most of humanity has developed super powers, known as quirks, and follows a normal human boy who is obsessed with the world's heroes.