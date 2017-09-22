FREEBIE FRIDAY: Limited Edition MY HERO ACADEMIA And ONE PIECE GOLD / HEART OF GOLD
Oh boy do we have an amazing giveaway this week! This week we are giving away My Hero Academia Season 1 Limited Edition & One Piece Gold / One Piece Heart of Gold on Blu-Ray! See everything that you need to know below including how to win and what the series is about! We growing on facebook (don't forget about us on Twitter) and want to grow our amazing community. . . so we decided give out a smash hit new anime and some great One Piece films!
AnimeMojo is at is again with another giveaway! We randomized our anime list and this week is going to be HUGE! Check out how you can win My Hero Academia and ONE PIECE GOLD/HEART Of Gold!
About My Hero Academia Season 1
Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku’s courage catches the eye of his ultimate idol, earning him a place among fellow young heroes. But this talented group of students is in for the test of a lifetime.
About One Piece Heart of Gold
With the fight at Dress Rosa behind them, the Straw Hats are enjoying a leisurely day at sea—that is, until the mysterious Olga boards their ship demanding a hot meal. She may seem cute on the outside, but this sharp-tongued firecracker of a girl just happens to hold the secret to an ancient lost city and a treasure rumored to be the most valuable metal in the world.
About One Piece Gold (this is an artbook not the movie)
The Straw Hat pirates are hitting the big screen once again in an all-new high-flying adventure! The popular series that has captivated fans all over the world unfolds a new saga in the highly anticipated movie, One Piece Film: Gold. The glittering Gran Tesoro, a city of entertainment beyond the laws of the government, is a sanctuary for the world’s most infamous pirates, Marines, and filthy rich millionaires. Drawn by dreams of hitting the jackpot, Captain Luffy and his crew sail straight for the gold. But behind the gilded curtains lies a powerful king whose deep pockets and deeper ambitions spell disaster for the Straw Hats and the New World alike.
Prize: My Hero Academia Season 1 Limited Edition & One Piece Gold / One Piece Heart of Gold
How Do I WIN?
If you are under the age of 18, you must have your parents permission to enter. Giveaway will run from 9/22 to 9/25/2017. Winner will be selected and contacted on 9/26/2017. Open to US residents only.
