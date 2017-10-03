Full Color Concept Designs For MY HERO ACADEMIA OVA Revealed

Pencil sketches for the new, original U.A. Academy students appearing in My Hero Academia's second OVA were first released back in January but we now have full color renderings to view. Check them out below.
Dadan Tadan aka Lucky Strike
Kashiko Sekigai as Sensory Girl
Habuko Mongoose
Romero Fujimi
In addition, the official website also revealed that the OVA will have a length of 25-minutes and will be titled, "Training of the Dead." Manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi developed the original story and handled character designs. The OVA will be bundled with the manga's 14th volume, which goes on sale June 02.
The 13th volume of the manga will also contain an original anime episode, which links the TV anime's season one finale to the season two premiere. That special epsidoe was first screened at Jump Special Anime Festa back in November. Season 2 of the anime kicks off on March 25, however the first ep will be a reacp episode which summarizes the events of the first season.
VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc
VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)
VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)
VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)
VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)
VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)
VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)
VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)
VOLUME 12 - February 3, 2017 release
VOLUME 13 - April 4, 2017 release
VOLUME 14 - June 2, 2017 release
The 13-episode first season adapted volume s 01, 02 and half of volume 03.
Boku no Hero Academia season one currently streams on Hulu and FUNimation in the US.
Key Staff
Animation Studio: Studio Bones
Director: Kenji Nagasaki
Script Supervisor: Yōsuke Kuroda
Character Designs: Yoshikiko Umakoshi
Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.
