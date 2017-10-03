Full Color Concept Designs For MY HERO ACADEMIA OVA Revealed

Dadan Tadan aka Lucky Strike

Kashiko Sekigai as Sensory Girl

Habuko Mongoose

Romero Fujimi



In addition, the official website also revealed that the OVA will have a length of 25-minutes and will be titled, "Training of the Dead." Manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi developed the original story and handled character designs. The OVA will be bundled with the manga's 14th volume, which goes on sale June 02.



The 13th volume of the manga will also contain an original anime episode, which links the TV anime's season one finale to the season two premiere. That special epsidoe was first screened at Jump Special Anime Festa back in November. Season 2 of the anime kicks off on March 25, however the first ep will be a reacp episode which summarizes the events of the first season.