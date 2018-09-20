 Funimation Is Giving Out MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES Tickets With The Purchase Of Select Funko Pops
The English dubbing company, Funimation Productions, will be attaching a ticket to the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes movie with the purchase of a select Funko Pop from their website. Here is more info.

Funimation has partnered with Fandango to create a great deal for My Hero Academia fans. They are attaching a ticket to the Two Heroes film with the purchase of a Funko Pop from the three in the list. Each of the three Pops has a Fandango Movie Code which can be used to redeem a ticket.

The three participating Funko Pops in the deal are: All Might (Weakened), Todoroki and Deku (Training). Once you purchase any of these Pops, a code will be sent to your email, the store indicates it may take 24 to 72 hours for the code to reach your email.

This is a limited time deal, the offer will be valid until September 30th. If you have been wanting to get a My Hero Pop, this is the perfect time.

Funimation is also having a sale on various products. They are smashing prices down, you can find discounts on BD/DVD combos (season 1 and 2), a Deku keychain and a Stand with Heroes shirt.

In related news, Viz Media has launched a free one-shot for registered users in their site. If you have an account with Viz, a free manga focusing on All Might's beginnings is available for you!
