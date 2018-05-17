Funimation Posts An Impressive Look At MY HERO ACADEMIA's Chief Animation Drawing Shoto Todoroki
Is Shoto Todoroki the "best boy" of My Hero Academia? There are certainly a large number within the manga/anime's fandom who feel that way.
Yoshihiko Umakoshi is My Hero Academia's Chief Animation Director so it makes perfect sense that he would draw a rather impressive Shoto Todoroki.
In a promotional social media post, the anime streaming site Funimation has released a speed drawing of the anime's Chief Animation Director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi, illustrating the promising U.A. High hero academy student.
There's never been a better time to be a fan of the My Hero Academia manga/anime. The ongoing manga series Kōhei Horikoshi has 18 collected volumes and is currently serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Viz Media holds the North American license for the manga.
The third season of the anime from Studio Bones is currently releasing new episodes every Saturday in Japan. Crunchyroll releases subtitled episodes as they air and Funimation provides an English dub. The first My Hero Academia anime film is set to premiere in Japan later this year, on August 3, 2018. It is titled My Hero Academia the Movie: The Two Heroes.
Finally, My Hero's One Justice, a fighter video game for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will be released on August 23.
