Go Plus Ultra With These New MY HERO ACADEMIA Products From Super Groupies
Aitai Kuji has announced a brand new clothing line from Super Groupies based on the My Hero Academia franchise. The products you can find in the store are: watches, shirts, backpacks, and shoes based on various characters.
Author Kohei Horikoshi's superhero comedy, My Hero Academia, has several products on sale in the Aitai Kuji website. There are a lot of different products, check out the catalog.
If you are loving Deku's new shoot style from a fighting perspective to a fashion perspective, you are the perfect candidate for his signature red shoes. Other characters that have shoes available are Bakugou and Todoroki.
All of the products in the store are availabe for pre-order and have a release date of December 2018. Their size options (in Japanese) go from 22.5 to 27.5.
Various products are sold out and other ones are close to being gone as well. Check out their vast list by clicking here.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]