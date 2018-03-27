More Plot Details For MY HERO ACADEMIA: THE MOVIE - THE TWO HEORES Revealed
The first My Hero Academia film released its first key visual last December and it included Deku and few other familiar U.A. High students surrounding a mysterious blonde woman. With the film previously confirmed to be dealing with a past incident, some fans theorized that the poster was actually a depiction of a younger Mt. Lady. However, thanks to details revealed at Anime Japan, we now know that's not the case.
Reports spinning out of Anime Japan have revealed the identity of the mysterious blond woman glimpsed on the first promotional poster for the My Hero Academia movie.
It seems the mysterious woman is named Melissa and she's quirkless, just like Deku. In addition, she reportedly hails from a mysterious, manmade floating island named I Island. It was also stated that the film will flashback between All Might's youthful days and the present (specifically between season 2 and 3 of the anime).
My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: Futari no Hero opens in Japan on August 3.
My Hero Academia season 3 premieres this April.
ABOUT MY HERO ACADEMIA
The manga was launched in September 2014 and currently has 16 published volumes, with a 17th forthcoming. The story arc breakdowns in the manga are as follows---
VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc
VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)
VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)
VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)
VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)
VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)
VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)
VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)
VOLUME 12 - Hero Licensing Exam arc
VOLUME 13 - Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial) & Internship arc (partial
VOLUME 14 - Internship arc
VOLUME 15- Internship arc
VOLUME 16 - Internship arc
The current internship arc is currently ongoing, with an additional, unbound 11 chapters continuing Deku's second internship stint.
The 13-episode first season adapted volumes 01, 02 and half of volume 03. The 25-episode second season adapted the rest of volume 03, 04, 05, 06, 07 and half of volume 08.
Boku no Hero Academia season one and two currently stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu and FUNimation in the US.
Key Staff
Animation Studio: Studio Bones
Director: Kenji Nagasaki
Script Supervisor: Yōsuke Kuroda
Character Designs: Yoshikiko Umakoshi
SERIES SYNOPSIS: Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.
