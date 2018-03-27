More Plot Details For MY HERO ACADEMIA: THE MOVIE - THE TWO HEORES Revealed

ABOUT MY HERO ACADEMIA

The manga was launched in September 2014 and currently has 16 published volumes, with a 17th forthcoming. The story arc breakdowns in the manga are as follows---

VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc

VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)

VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)

VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)

VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)

VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)

VOLUME 12 - Hero Licensing Exam arc

VOLUME 13 - Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial) & Internship arc (partial

VOLUME 14 - Internship arc

VOLUME 15- Internship arc

VOLUME 16 - Internship arc

The first My Hero Academia film released its first key visual last December and it included Deku and few other familiar U.A. High students surrounding a mysterious blonde woman. With the film previously confirmed to be dealing with a past incident, some fans theorized that the poster was actually a depiction of a younger Mt. Lady. However, thanks to details revealed at Anime Japan, we now know that's not the case.It seems the mysterious woman is named Melissa and she's quirkless, just like Deku. In addition, she reportedly hails from a mysterious, manmade floating island named I Island. It was also stated that the film will flashback between All Might's youthful days and the present (specifically between season 2 and 3 of the anime).My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: Futari no Hero opens in Japan on August 3.My Hero Academia season 3 premieres this April.