MY HERO ACADEMIA English Dub Clip Shows Off Shota Aizawa's Quirk

A new clip for Funimations Simuldub of My Hero Academia has been released! In this clip we learn about Shoto Aizawa code named: Eraser Head

Funimation has released a new official video for My Hero Academia showing off one of the teacher hero named Shoto Aizawa who has a quirk which allows him to remove other peoples quirks for as long as he touches them. He is the home room teacher for our young heroes as they train to beat villians!



Here is the official clip for your viewing! Do you watch the series right now? Do you love the series? If you could have any of the heroes quirks which would it be? Let us know your answers in the comments below!





