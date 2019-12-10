 MY HERO ACADEMIA: Episode Listing For Season 4 Revealed
Looks like the episode count for the latest season of My Hero Academia has been revealed. Hit the jump to check out how many episodes are in store.

marvelfreek94 | 10/12/2019
Filed Under: "My Hero Academia" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
With the new season of My Hero Academia coming, many fans were wondering how many episodes would be released. Well now with the official website, we now know! With six home video releases, this in fact, clocks the season in at 25 epsodes.That's episodes 64 through 88 overall. The series will be released as it airs on the Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation streaming services.


Excited for the new season? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! My Hero Academia season 4 has already premiered, in Japan!
