MY HERO ACADEMIA Film's Latest Teaser Reveals Goodies For Attendees
Earlier today over on the official site for the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes anime film, a new teaser has begun streaming that revealed to fans the films official theme song as well as some goodies for fans who attend! They will be handing out one million "volume 0" (volume Origin) books that participating theaters in Japan to moviegoers. The new teaser video also features the film's theme song "Long Hope Philia" by performer Masaki Suda and composer Hiromu Akita. Check out the teaser below:
They will be giving out copies of the "volume 0" book while supplies last. The book will have many special and rare features, such as a cover and a manga drawn by original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi. The book also contains a "character description and analysis collection" of characters (including the new characters) who appear in the film, as well as a "secret dialogue" between Horikoshi and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda. Check out the cover down below:
Funimation and TOHO will be hosting the world premiere of the film at this year's Anime Expo on July 5th. The film will open later this year in Japan on August 3rd. Funimation plans to release the film in the U.S. and Canada this fall. The film is being described by Funimation as:
The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might.
What are your thoughts on the teaser and new manga? Are you attending this years Anime Expo? Will you be watching the film? Leave your thoughts in the usual place below!
