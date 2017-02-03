MY HERO ACADEMIA Has Itself A Glorious Season 2 Simuldub Teaser Trailer!

FUNimation released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming season 2 of My Hero Academia! Hit the jump and check it out and let us know what you think!

FUNImation announced that they will stream English and Japanese with English subtitles for season 2 of My Hero Academia. The best part about the annoucnement is that North America, Canada, The UK and Ireland will all get the first six episodes in English the same day as the subtitled versions aired.



Last year, the My Hero Academia anime was widely considered the best anime of 2016. The first 13 episodes of the anime aired in Japan last April.





About My Hero Academia:



Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

Season 2 of My Hero Academia will cover the U.A. Sports Festival arc of Kōhei Horikoshi's original manga. It is also noteworthy to mention that Japan will air a special recap episode of the first season for those who weren't able to see the first season and want to jump right into season 2.