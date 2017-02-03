MY HERO ACADEMIA Has Itself A Glorious Season 2 Simuldub Teaser Trailer

FUNImation announced that they will stream English and Japanese with English subtitles for season 2 of My Hero Academia. The best part about the annoucnement is that North America, Canada, The UK and Ireland will all get the first six episodes in English the same day as the subtitled versions aired.
Last year, the My Hero Academia anime was widely considered the best anime of 2016. The first 13 episodes of the anime aired in Japan last April.
Season 2 of My Hero Academia will cover the U.A. Sports Festival arc of Kōhei Horikoshi's original manga. It is also noteworthy to mention that Japan will air a special recap episode of the first season for those who weren't able to see the first season and want to jump right into season 2.
About My Hero Academia:
Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]