MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING Release New Trailer For The Upcoming Film

The brand new My Hero Academia film, Heroes Rising, has released a brand new trailer for the movie. Hit the jump to check out what is in store!

My Hero Academia THE MOVIE Heroes: Rising, is a brand new film coming from the My Hero Academia universe. The film is set to follow the young heroes of class 1-A as they head to an island to protect its people and fight off the powerful villain, Nine. Recently, the Twitter to My Hero Academia released a brand new story trailer for the upcoming movie. Check it out below!


Excited for the new film? My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, will be releasing, in Japan, on December 20th!
