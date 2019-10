MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING Release New Trailer For The Upcoming Film

The brand new My Hero Academia film, Heroes Rising, has released a brand new trailer for the movie. Hit the jump to check out what is in store!

My Hero Academia THE MOVIE Heroes: Rising, is a brand new film coming from the My Hero Academia universe. The film is set to follow the young heroes of class 1-A as they head to an island to protect its people and fight off the powerful villain, Nine. Recently, the Twitter to My Hero Academia released a brand new story trailer for the upcoming movie. Check it out below!



12/20(金)全国ロードショー

『僕のヒーローアカデミア THE MOVIE ヒーローズ:ライジング』

本予告が解禁!!

デクたち雄英高校ヒーロー科1年A組が20人全員で、島の人々と小さな姉弟を守るために、最強の敵<ヴィラン>ナインに立ち向かう!!https://t.co/Dud81V0oSe#ヒロアカ #heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/d8bnmGzVQl — 『僕のヒーローアカデミア THE MOVIE』公式 (@heroaca_movie) October 11, 2019

Excited for the new film? My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, will be releasing, in Japan, on December 20th! , is a brand new film coming from theuniverse. The film is set to follow the young heroes of class 1-A as they head to an island to protect its people and fight off the powerful villain, Nine. Recently, the Twitter to My Hero Academia released a brand new story trailer for the upcoming movie. Check it out below!Excited for the new film?, will be releasing, in Japan, on December 20th!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE