MY HERO ACADEMIA Is Performing A Live Event Next Summer
Author Kohei Horikoshi's superhero manga/anime My Hero Academia, is planning a big live event in Pacifico Yokohama on July 7, 2019. This event will feature the main voice cast of the show and the ticket applications will be bundled with the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Blu-ray or DVD Plus Ultra Edition.
The event is the biggest one yet the series has hosted, thus in order to get the tickets fans will have to apply for them. There is no information on what the event will actually be but as soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.
The superhero manga series is written by Kohei Horikoshi, published by Shueisha, Viz Media has the English license and Weekly Shonen Jump serializes it. The manga has been publishing since July 7, 2014 and has 20 volumes out right now, the cover for its 21st volume has been revealed.
The anime series has been airing since April 3, 2016, has 63 episodes out right now finishing up its third season. The fourth season will premiere in spring 2019 and will continue the Internship Arc of the manga which is all about big bad Overhaul and features The Big Three. Kenji Nagasaki directs it, Yosuke Kuroda writes the script, Yuki Hayashi produces the music, studio Bones animates it and Funimation has the English license, streaming English dubbed episodes.
