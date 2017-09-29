MY HERO ACADEMIA Is Planning An Anime Third Season
With My Hero Academia concluding its final episode of the second season this weekend, many are wondering if there will be a third season... There is no need to fear anymore cause All Might is here! With a third season of My Hero Academia of course! An early look at next week's issue 44 of Shonen Jump confirms that the production has got the green light to go.
A new visual poster for My Hero Academia reveals that they are planning on releasing a third season for the anime series! Hit the jump for full details.
Here is also a drawing from Yoshihiko Umakoshi for the final episode of season 2, posted on the Yonkou Productions twitter page.
What are your thoughts on the article? Are you a fan of the series? Are you going to be eagerly awaiting the third season? Let us know all your thoughts and comments in the comment section down below!
