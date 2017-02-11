MY HERO ACADEMIA Makes A Big Bang Returning To Twitter To Hype Latest Manga Collection
The last time once-active social media user Kōhei Horikoshi got a chance to visit Twitter was about 2 months when Shōto Todoroki and Momo Yaoyorozu were battling Eraser Head, however with the release of volume 16 of the manga is out in Japan today it has brought Horikoshi back to twitter with more amazing art!
The last time Kōhei Horikoshi got a chance to visit Twitter, Shōto Todoroki and Momo Yaoyorozu were battling Eraser Head, However, volume 16 of the manga is out in Japan today, and Horikoshi was back!
We have the official tweet from his twitter down below followed by plenty of awesome screenshots down below to help celebrate the big day!
Here is a look at the cover for the 16th volume of the manga!
Here is some bonus art from the collection of Yonkou Prod
What are your thoughts on all of the artwork? Do you read the My Hero Academia Manga series? Do you like the anime or the manga more? Let us know your answers in the comments down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]