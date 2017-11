MY HERO ACADEMIA Makes A Big Bang Returning To Twitter To Hype Latest Manga Collection

The last time once-active social media user Kōhei Horikoshi got a chance to visit Twitter was about 2 months when Shōto Todoroki and Momo Yaoyorozu were battling Eraser Head, however with the release of volume 16 of the manga is out in Japan today it has brought Horikoshi back to twitter with more amazing art!We have the official tweet from his twitter down below followed by plenty of awesome screenshots down below to help celebrate the big day!Here is a look at the cover for the 16th volume of the manga!Here is some bonus art from the collection of Yonkou ProdWhat are your thoughts on all of the artwork? Do you read the My Hero Academia Manga series? Do you like the anime or the manga more? Let us know your answers in the comments down below!