MY HERO ACADEMIA Manga Author To Take A 1-Week Break

Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga, one of the anchors of Weekly Shonen Jump, will be taking a 1-week hiatus so that Kōhei can conduct some research.

The My Hero Academia manga is going on a short hiatus of one week so that it's author can conduct some "mysterious" research. Just what do you think Horikoshi-san is cooking up?



With Horikoshi taking such a short break in order to deliver something that's sure to be epic, manga fans are taking to forums around the web to exclaim that "THIS" is the type of hiatus that they don't mind, as oppossed to the typical manga author hiatus that's normally attributed to injury or illness. Perhaps we're looking at the start of a new trend? Presently in Shonen Jump, both World Trigger and Hunter x Hunter are on hiatus and currently show no signs of returning.



Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus since August and World Trigger hasn't released a new issue since November 2016 and fans of the series are fearful that it may never return given the severity of the manga author's neck injury.



