MY HERO ACADEMIA Manga Now Has 13 Million Copies In Circulation

The My Hero academia hype train continues to roll along as Kōhei Horikoshi's superhero shonen manga passes 13 million copies worldwide.

ABOUT MY HERO ACADEMIA

The manga was launched in September 2014 and currently has 16 published volumes, with a 17th forthcoming. The story arc breakdowns in the manga are as follows---

VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc

VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)

VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)

VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)

VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)

VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)

VOLUME 12 - Hero Licensing Exam arc

VOLUME 13 - Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial) & Internship arc (partial

VOLUME 14 - Internship arc

VOLUME 15- Internship arc

VOLUME 16 - Internship arc

Almost a year ago, the official My Hero Academia Twitter account revealed that the popular shonen manga had 10 million copies in print and now, a new report says circulation on Kōhei Horikoshi's manga now stands at 13 million (includes manga volumes, spinoffs and novels). That's an impressive feat considering that the manga was begun just a few years ago in late-2014.In addition to the ongoing manga, a popular TV anime adaptation from Studio Bones is set to debut its third season in April.The series' first anime film is also set to debut later this Summer. A video game was also recently announced for the PS4 and Xbox One.



The current internship arc is currently ongoing, with an additional, unbound 11 chapters continuing Deku's second internship stint.



The 13-episode first season adapted volumes 01, 02 and half of volume 03. The 25-episode second season adapted the rest of volume 03, 04, 05, 06, 07 and half of volume 08.



Boku no Hero Academia season one and two currently stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu and FUNimation in the US.



Key Staff

Animation Studio: Studio Bones

Director: Kenji Nagasaki

Script Supervisor: Yōsuke Kuroda

Character Designs: Yoshikiko Umakoshi



Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.