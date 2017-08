MY HERO ACADEMIA New English-Dub Clip Shows Off Mei Hatsume's Quirk

Now that the sports festival is over, it’s time for internships with real pros! And who better to train Izuku than the man who trained All Might? But villains are stirring once again in Hosu City, where Iida seeks to avenge his brother. Izuku’s friends are in danger, and together they’ll kick it up a notch to fight alongside ace heroes.

Funimation has released a new official video for My Hero Academia showing off one of the heroes named Mei Hatsume who has a quirk which controls her power to zoom in with her eyes! If she wants to she can see things from up to 5 km away! But her most amazing talent is how great she is at creating new gadgets and tools to defeat any oppenent she faces!Here is the official clip for your viewing! Do you watch the series right now? Do you love the series? If you could have any of the heroes quirks which would it be? Let us know your answers in the comments below!My Hero Academia Season 2 Synopsis: