MY HERO ACADEMIA: New Stage Play Coming Next Year!

Viz Media describes the series of My Hero Academia as; "What would the world be like if 80 percent of the population manifested superpowers called "Quirks" at age four? Heroes and villains would be battling it out everywhere! Being a hero would mean learning to use your power, but where would you go to study? The Hero Academy of course! But what would you do if you were one of the 20 percent who were born Quirkless?

Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..." At this point most, if not all, anime fans know the story of My Hero Academia. The series quickly shot up to the status as one of the Shonen greats; up there with the likes of One Piece, DragonBall and Naruto. With that the series has crossed many mediums including video games, anime, movies and even an upcoming live action adaption! Now a new bit of news coming out of the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, that reveals the series would be gettign a new stage play!

That's right! After only four years in publication, My Hero Academia, will be getting a brand new stage play, in 2019, that will be premiering in spring of 2019 in the cities of Osaka and Tokyo! Whine not much news has been released yet, we do know that the play will be directed by Yotai Mutoyoshi and the play will be called My Hero Academia: The "Ultra" Stage. Excited for the upcoming play? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! PLUS ULTRA!