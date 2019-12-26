 MY HERO ACADEMIA: New Trailer Previews The New Season 4 Arc
My Hero Academia is showing off the awesome spectacle of season 4 with a brand new preview of the new arc! Hit the jump to check it out!

marvelfreek94 | 12/26/2019
The My Hero Academia Twitter has just released something awesome. As the series begins to heat up, with Deku and Mirio fighting through the Yakuza to save young, Eri, a new trailer was unveiled to get fans even more excited. The new trailer is packed with action and suspoense and can be seen below! Check it out!

Excited for the new episodes? Ready for the heroes to fight the powerful villain, Overhaul? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! My Hero Academia is streaming now on Hulu and Crunchyroll!
