MY HERO ACADEMIA: ONE'S JUSTICE Fighting Game Trailer Highlights Full Fighter Roster

Bandai Namco has begun streaming a new trailer for the upcoming fighting game My Hero Academia: One's Justice! Hit the jump to check out the new trailer!

Yesterday Bandai Nacmo Entertainment began streaming a new trailer for the upcoming fighting game called My Hero Academia: One's Justice! The video previews all 20 starting playable characters, not including the DLC character Endeavor. Check out the 11 minute length trailer down below:







They also posted a short 15 second ad that featured All-Might and All For One check it out down below:







The full roster of playable characters in the game are: Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugō, All Might, Tomura Shigaraki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tenya Iida, Shōto Todoroki, Momo Yaoyorozu, Denki Kaminari, Tsuyu Asui, Stain, Shōta Aizawa, Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyōka Jirō, Eijirō Kirishima, Himiko Toga, Dabi, Gran Torino, Muscular, and All For One. Those who preorder the game in the West will receive Endeavor as a DLC character.



What are your thoughts on the characters? Are there any that you wish they had added? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

