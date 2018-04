MY HERO ACADEMIA: ONE"S JUSTICE's First Full Promo Trailer Is Going Plus Ultra!

Izuku Midoriya Katsuki Bakugō All Might Tomura Shigaraki Ochaco Uraraka Tenya Iida Shōto Todoroki Momo Yaoyorozu Denki Kaminari Tsuyu Asui Stain Shōta Aizawa/Eraser Head











In the new My Hero Academia: One's Justice gameplay trailer below, the first glimpse of the "Sidekick System" has been revealed which will function as a special Assist mechanic during matches. The 3D maneuverability of the fighting stages are also on full display as the combat is shown to take place from a variety of camera angles as well as on the ground, in the air and even alongside buildings.So far, the game is drawing comparisons to Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm.My Hero Academia: One's Justice is still without an exact release but has been confirmed for a Japan and North American release before the end of 2018.Confirmed playable characters for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC fighting game include: