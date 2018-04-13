MY HERO ACADEMIA: ONE"S JUSTICE's First Full Promo Trailer Is Going Plus Ultra!
In the new My Hero Academia: One's Justice gameplay trailer below, the first glimpse of the "Sidekick System" has been revealed which will function as a special Assist mechanic during matches. The 3D maneuverability of the fighting stages are also on full display as the combat is shown to take place from a variety of camera angles as well as on the ground, in the air and even alongside buildings.
The first full trailer for the My Hero Academia: One's Justice video game has been released from Bandai Namco Entertainment. Season 3 of the smash-hit anime is also currently underway.
So far, the game is drawing comparisons to Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm.
My Hero Academia: One's Justice is still without an exact release but has been confirmed for a Japan and North American release before the end of 2018.
Confirmed playable characters for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC fighting game include:
-
Izuku Midoriya
-
Katsuki Bakugō
-
All Might
-
Tomura Shigaraki
-
Ochaco Uraraka
-
Tenya Iida
-
Shōto Todoroki
-
Momo Yaoyorozu
-
Denki Kaminari
-
Tsuyu Asui
-
Stain
-
Shōta Aizawa/Eraser Head
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]