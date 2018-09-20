MY HERO ACADEMIA Reveals Voice Actors And Designs For The Big Three
YonkouProductions has shared via Twitter a big image detailing the character designs for The Big Three and the voice actors who will portray them. Yonkou has broken many news before and most of his scoops are later confirmed to be right.
Kohei Horikoshi's superhero shonen manga, My Hero Academia, will have The Big Three show up in the anime series soon. Fans that have read the manga know what is about to go down, here is more info.
According to Yonkou, The Big Three will appear in the climax of season three. Probably giving Deku and his teammates a good rivalry to develop across the series.
The designs seem to be identical to the manga, of course, seeing the colors for the first time makes them look vivid.
The voice cast for The Big Three is the following:
Tarasuku Shingaki as Togata Mirio
Yuuto Uemura as Tamaki Amajiki
Kiyono Yasuno as Nejire Hadou
The image also has two collectible statues of Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui. No information has been given.
The anime series is currently airing with episode 23 out now, the total episodes for the season is 25. Shueisha is producing the series, Bones animates the project and Funimation has the license.
