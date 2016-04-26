MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 1 Coming Soon From FUNimation!

With Season 2 just around the corner, FUNimation announced that season 1 will soon be available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! Hit the jump and check out the coming soon traier!

The highly touted first season of My Hero Academia is coming to Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. FUNimation announced the subbed and dubbed first season earlier today and to commemorate the occasion, they've released a new trailer! The trailer show exactly why it is one of the best anime shows of 2016. If you haven't seen the first season, you better get on it as season 2 is on its way! Check out the trailer below!





About My Hero Academia Season 1:



Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku’s courage catches the eye of his ultimate idol, earning him a place among fellow young heroes. But this talented group of students is in for the test of a lifetime.