MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 2 Kicks Off A Brand New Arc On March 25

ABOUT MY HERO ACADEMIA

VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc

VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)

VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)

VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)

VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)

VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)

VOLUME 12 - February 3, 2017 release

VOLUME 13 - April 4, 2017 release

Key Staff

Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.

According to the second volume of Anri Takashi's novel adaptation of(out in Japan this Friday), the TV anime's highly-anticipated second season will premiere on March 25. Previously, Weekly Shonen Jump initially had the anime premiereing in April, but it looks as if the sophomore season will be released a little earlier.Director Kenji Nagasaki, script supervisor Yousuke Kuroda and character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi are all returning to steer Studio BONES' new season. Out of all the new anime premiering this Spring, where does the second season of Boku no Hero Academia rank on your Most Anticipated list?The manga was launched in September 2014 and currently has 11 published volumes, with two more slated for February and April The story arc breakdowns in the manga are as follows---In addition to the eleven volumes published, there are 22 additional chapters (issues) which will make up the 12th and 13th volumes respectively. The 13-episode first season adapted volume s 01, 02 and half of volume 03.Boku no Hero Academia season one currently streams on Hulu and FUNimation in the US.Animation Studio: Studio BonesDirector: Kenji NagasakiScript Supervisor: Yōsuke KurodaCharacter Designs: Yoshikiko Umakoshi