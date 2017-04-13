MY HERO ACADEMIA: Season 2's Simuldub Hype Trailer Is Heart Pounding!
A new trailer for My Hero Academia season 2 is here and it features some great action sequences! If you haven't been watching season 2 so far, now is the time to start watching as the plot so far has been moving pretty slowly, but that hasn't taken away any magic from the season.
Check out the new action packed trailer that features some of the members from 1-A battling it out after the jump! Let us know what you think of the season so far!
You can pick up our spoiler free episode reviews by visiting the My Hero Academia homepage. My Hero Academia's simuldub episodes are currently airing on Saturdays, the same day as the Japanese version.
What have you thought about season 2 so far? Let us know in the comment section below! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for FREE HERE.
About My Hero Academia Season 2:
Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]