MY HERO ACADEMIA: THE ULTRA STAGE Reveals First Commercial

The upcoming live-action stage play adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi's superhero shonen manga series, My Hero Academia , has revealed its first television commercial. Here is more information on the play.

The official heroaca_stage Twitter account has shared a new video that previews the upcoming stage play adaptation of author Kohei Horikoshi's superhero shonen manga series My Hero Academia. My Hero Academia: The Ultra Stage introdoces its actors and characters with their official designs and confirms the run dates for the play.

Fans can catch My Hero Academia: The Ultra Stage from April 12 to 21 in The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo and then from April 26 to 29 in the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka. Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi is the director, Hideyuki Nishimori is in charge of writing the script/screenplay, Shunsuke Wada is producing the music and Umebo is the choreographer.

Cast

Shin Tamura as Izuku Midoriya

Ryōta Kobayashi as Bakugo Katsuki

Yume Takuchi as Ochako Uraraka

Hiroki Ino as Tenya Iida

Ryō Kitamura as Shoto Todoroki

Mao Noguchi as Tsuyu Asui

Naoki Tanaka as Eijiro Kirishima

Yūgo Satō as Denki Kaminari

Shinichi Hashimoto as Yuga Aoyama

Saaya Yamasaki as Momo Yaoyorozu

Nagato Akui as Minoru Mineta

Rin Matsubara as Fumikage Tokoyami

Marino Baba as Mei Hatsume

Daisuke Matsukawa as Hitoshi Shinso

Raita as Tomura Shigaraki

Yūsuke Seto as Eraserhead

Yūki Okamoto as Present Mic

Yūsuke Ueda as Endeavor

Tsuyoshi Hayashi as All Might (True Form)

Hiroaki Iwanaga as All Might (Muscle Form)

Hayato Takehiro and Makoto Endō as ensemble characters

The upcoming fourth season of popular shonen superhero anime series is hitting screens on October 2019. Fans of the manga and anime still have a long way to go for new My Hero episodes and the adaptation of the Internship Arc. There is no word from the studio or staff behind the project but as soon as more information pops up, we will let you know. The new visual revealed features Izuku Midoriya and Mirio Togata charging to action first. Both heroes have prominent roles in the upcoming fourth season.

The anime series has been airing since April 3, 2016 and has 63 episodes out right now. Funimation holds the English license and is streaming the episodes with its English dub. Studio Bones is behind the animation and the manga series that inspired this anime has its North American license with Viz Media.

