MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES Gets Two Extra Days In Theaters

The officialTwitter account has announced that the superhero anime film,, will be getting two extra days in theaters.The film will be available on October 4 and 6 in select theaters.the company gives to let fans know what theaters will be screening the film.The company also shared a short video teasing the couple of days extra the film got, thanks to popular demand from fans. The video is restating the news and gives small previews of the movie.The movie is directed by Kenji Nagasaki, Yousuke Kuroda wrote the script and the original creator, Kouhei Horikoshi, helped with development.The movie features the same voice cast from the anime., beware of spoilers.