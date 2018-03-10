MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES Gets Two Extra Days In Theaters
The official Funimation Twitter account has announced that the superhero anime film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, will be getting two extra days in theaters.
The English dubbing company, Funimation Productions, has confirmed that the anime film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, will be getting two more days of screening. Here is more information.
The film will be available on October 4 and 6 in select theaters. This is the link the company gives to let fans know what theaters will be screening the film.
The company also shared a short video teasing the couple of days extra the film got, thanks to popular demand from fans. The video is restating the news and gives small previews of the movie.
The movie is directed by Kenji Nagasaki, Yousuke Kuroda wrote the script and the original creator, Kouhei Horikoshi, helped with development.
The movie features the same voice cast from the anime.
Here is our Two Heroes review, beware of spoilers.
