MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES Has Earned More Than 5 Million Dollars

The English dubbing company, Funimation Productions has a hit in the anime film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. The film has been doing great in the box office, here is the official report.

According to Boxofficemojo, the anime film My Hero Academia: Two Heroes has earned, as of right now, 5,117,633 million dollars in box officie revenue.



The film is 1.36 hours long, it came out on September 25, 2018 and is distributed by FUNimation Films. There is no production budget listed, we don't know what the profit is.



Two Heroes made 1,384,628 million dollars in its opening weekend giving it the 11th spot in the top anime film list. 508 theaters were screening the movie and that number has gone up to 535.



The film has been out for 9 days and it currently sits in the 269th position of the top animation film list.

The movie is directed by Kenji Nagasaki, Yousuke Kuroda wrote the script and the original creator, Kouhei Horikoshi, helped with development.

Two Heroes features the same voice cast from the anime.