MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES Japanese Blu-Ray Release Date Announced
My Hero Acedemia: Two Heroes has broken so many records in both Japan and in North America. The franchise is essentially a phenomemon and is a no brainer when it comes to whether or not a fan would want the movie part of their collection. Well for fans in Japan, they won't have to wait for very long! According to the My Hero Academia website, a release date has been set for the home video release for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, in Japan! A list of special features for the 'Plus Ultra' edition, including the film, have been included and can be seen below!
-
Special booklet (key animation arts and interviews)
-
Newly-recorded picture drama CD based on the BBQ scene by the class 1A students, which was illustrated in the film's ending credit
-
Bonus disc includes the voice cast members' stage greeting footage from the US premiere screening at Anime Expo 2018 (July 5), the premiere screening at Iino Hall in Tokyo (July 24), and the release memorial event at Toho Cinemas Hibiya in Tokyo (August 4)
-
Postcard using the "Vol.Origin" cover art drawn by the manga author
-
Box art by the anime character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi
Needless to say, the Blu-Ray will be pulling out all of the stops and it is going to be quite an interesting with its special features. While no North American home video releases have been announced, since the film was released in the area, we should be getting a release not long after Japan, hopefully. Excited to see the special features? The possibility of the North American Release? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
