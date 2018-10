MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES Japanese Blu-Ray Release Date Announced

The first and incredibly successful film in the My Hero Academia franchise has announced an official release date for he Japanese Blu-Ray of the film. Hit the jump for the details!

Special booklet (key animation arts and interviews)

Newly-recorded picture drama CD based on the BBQ scene by the class 1A students, which was illustrated in the film's ending credit

Bonus disc includes the voice cast members' stage greeting footage from the US premiere screening at Anime Expo 2018 (July 5), the premiere screening at Iino Hall in Tokyo (July 24), and the release memorial event at Toho Cinemas Hibiya in Tokyo (August 4)

Postcard using the "Vol.Origin" cover art drawn by the manga author

Box art by the anime character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi

has broken so many records in both Japan and in North America. The franchise is essentially a phenomemon and is a no brainer when it comes to whether or not a fan would want the movie part of their collection. Well for fans in Japan, they won't have to wait for very long! According to thewebsite, a release date has been set for the home video release for, in Japan! A list of special features for the 'Plus Ultra' edition, including the film, have been included and can be seen below!