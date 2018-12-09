MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES: New English Clip Revealed

The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might."

The first feature length film in thefranchise,, released in Japan earlier this year and managed to rank #4 on its opening weekend. It would not be long before the English dub would find its way to the US and found its way it has! Recentlyrevealed a new clip to the film that can be checked out below! Being distributed by, they describe the film as: "

Expect the film to release at the end of this month, after the premier at the L.A. Regal Cinema on September 13th. Excited for the new film? Make sure to check outin select cinemas on September 25, 26,27,29 and October 2nd; with the English dub on the 25, 27 and 29th. The rest will be the original Japanese cut. Share your thoughts in the usual spot!