MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES Reveals New English Dub Trailer

With the first My Hero Academia movie, Two Heroes, released in Japan; it was only a matter of time before we saw the release of a North American version of the film. Hit the jump to see the new trailer!

After the sucess of the Japanese release of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, audiences knew that we would be getting a North American release soon. With the release dates previously set the only question left was "Where was the trailer?" Well here it is in all of its glory. The first english dubbed trailer to My Hero Academia: Two Heroes! Check it out!







Funimation describes the film as follows: " The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might.' The new film will be introducing new characters, as seen in the trailer, and will be releasing in the US and Canada on September 25, 26, 27, 29 and October 2 in both subbed (25,27,29) and dubbed (27, 2). Excited for the new film? If in North America, make sure to catch it late this September! Plus Ultra!

