MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES US Fall Release Date Announced

Funimation previously confirmed that they would be releasing the first My Hero Academia anime film in select U.S. theaters this fall but an exact date has now been confirmed.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will screen in select North American theaters on September 25, 26, 27, 29 and October 2. The approximate theater count for the limited run is 400.



Both an English-sub and an English-dub version will be offered. The subtitled version will screen on September 25, 27, and 29 while the dub will be shown on September 26 and October 2.



The film was previously screened earlier this month at Anime Expo and was also shown at SDCC.



The third season of the smash-hit anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation. MHA is also currently anchoring the Saturday night Toonami lineup on Cartoon Network.



Synopsis

The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research.



In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might.

