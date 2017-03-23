MY HERO ACADEMIA: Two NEW Amazing Season 2 English Dubbed Trailers!
Today, FUNimation gaves My Hero Academia fans something to talk about with two new trailers for the upcoming season. We are so close to the season 2 premiere of My Hero Academia we can almost taste it! The season is set to begin April 1st, 2017 and the streaming service FUNimationNOW will offer same day english dubs, so be sure to check out that service!
FUNimation released two new epic english dubbed trailer for the upcoming season 2 of My Hero Academia! Hit the jump and check them out!
Check out the trailers and synopsis below
About My Hero Academia:
Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.
