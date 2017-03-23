MY HERO ACADEMIA: Two NEW Amazing Season 2 English Dubbed Trailers!

Related Headlines

Attack On Titan, My Hero Academia And Dragon Ball Super Show Off In FUNimation's 2017 Spring Simuldub Trailer! FUNimation announced their Spring 2017 SimulDub schedule with a new trailer! Hit the jump, check out the trailer and let us know what you think!

Full Color Concept Designs For MY HERO ACADEMIA OVA Revealed After previously releasing sketches for the new U.A. Academy students appearing in My Hero Academia's forthcoming OVA, the show's official website has been updated with full color concept designs.